First Alert Forecast: summertime stormy scorcher

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you and thanks for checking in! Man, it was a toasty weekend! The weather headlines for the week ahead will feature hot sun, isolated storms, heat and oppressive humidity. Please remember to continue practicing proper heat precautions: hydration, shade, limiting outdoor activities, light cotton clothing and breaks.
Afternoon highs will mainly be in the lower 90s with a taxing heat index in the 96°-104° range. Any heat relief will be provided by storms that bubble up but it won’t do much for the humidity. Keep in mind, no one specific day will be a washout and not every backyard will get a dose of rain. The severe weather risk is low Monday with the main threat being strong, gusty winds.
The longer-range forecast has many more 90s in store, and consistent rain and storm chances. Also, across the Atlantic Basin, no tropical activity is expected over the next 2-5 days. Remember, you can always switch your forecast location, extend your outlook to a full ten days and check in with the tropics with your WECT Weather App!
