First Alert Forecast: heat, humidity, and storm chances continue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. Heat and humidity will dominate the weather headlines with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and a taxing heat index in the 96-104 range. Occasional pop up thunderstorms could give us a brief reprieve from the heat, but it won’t do much for the humidity.
Don’t expect to find much relief at night. with dew points and air temperatures close together - mainly in the middle and lower 70s, you’ll likely step outside to a steamy smack in the face from the air conditioned comfort of your home or car.
The longer-range forecast has many more 90s in store, and modest rain chances. – So do the outdoor chores early or late in the day and check out the seven-day planner for Wilmington right here. Remember, you can always switch your forecast location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!
