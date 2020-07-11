Wilmington police look for suspect after fatal hit and run Friday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating a hit and run that left one man dead.
It happened at around 11 Friday night in the 200 block of South Kerr Avenue near Emerson Street.
30-year-old Jordan Flanagan was hit by small, dark SUV, as witnessed described to police. He was then left in the road where officers say he was barely breathing when they arrived.
He was quickly loaded and transported to NHRMC. Flanagan later died of his injuries.
Anyone with information on this crash should call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or 910-765-7822.
