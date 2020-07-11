North Carolina sets new one day record for COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the state’s highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases at 2,462 Saturday.
Hospitalizations are also at a record high Saturday with 1,093 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
”Record-high numbers like today are concerning,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. in an emailed news release. “We all have a responsibility to one another to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often to get our trends going back in the right direction.”
North Carolina remains in Phase 2 of its reopening plan through July 17th. Governor Roy Cooper is expected to make an announcement on next steps, including the plan for public education in the fall, this week.
