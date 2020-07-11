Neighbors protest planned development near elementary school

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Some neighbors in the Middle Sound Loop area of New Hanover County protested a planned development near an elementary school Saturday.
The group believes a re-zoning request to allow for townhomes instead of single family homes will cause problems in the area. That project development by Middlesound LLC calls for 6 buildings, which would create 24 new townhomes, right beside Ogden Elementary School.
Some current residents are worried about the potential for further traffic backups, damage to the environment and safety issues for students.
“This is a peninsula and we only have one way on and one way off and that’s the roundabout,” Terrie Depew, Middle Sound Loop resident, said. “And the roundabout is right across from the school so adding a lot of dense development is just going to add traffic, potential (to) be unsafe for the children, bikers, pedestrians and we just want to make sure everybody is safe.”
The New Hanover County planning board believes the proximity to the school is a positive and that the design will help limit traffic issues.
A final decision is expected from the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Monday.
