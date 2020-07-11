Hundreds of vehicles line up to get hurricane preparedness kits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear region has learned its lessons over the past two years. Hurricane Florence devastated the region in 2018 and Hurricane Dorian brought tornadoes that many thought were only possible in the Midwest last year.
That’s why Saturday morning hundreds of cars got in line, caused traffic backups and waited for their free hurricane preparedness tool kit.
“There is strength in preparedness,” said Audrey Hart, Executive Director of New Hanover Disaster Coalition. “In preparing your items, your documents, your home and knowing what to expect is huge.”
What's actually in the boxes though that makes them useful during a bad storm?
“Flashlights, a first aid kit, a hygiene kit, literature on how to prepare your home,” said Hart. “In the boxes are non-perishable food items and we have a document sleeve.”
All of that is more than enough cause for Alfreda Bellamy and her friends to leave home at 7:30 to wait in line for an event that didn't even start until 9.
Bellamy says her family always has a hurricane preparedness plan and for them, the list of desirables is worth the wait.
“Be more prepared,” said Bellamy. “More than you think and get what you can get because just like coronavirus, all the tissues (are) out. You got to be prepared for the storm too.”
Bellamy said she’s happy they made it in time. And as we are in the middle of the hurricane season, she encourages others to plan ahead.
“Be prepared, it might be a few that’s scared, but prepared,” said Bellamy. “That’s the number one thing.”
Less than an hour after doors opened, the call came in to start closing shop. The turnout gave organizers hope that everybody is prepared, while praying for a year without a hurricane.
