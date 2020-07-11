First Alert Forecast: Carolina heat builds as Fay targets Mid Atlantic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. An onslaught of heat and humidity will dominate the weekend weather headlines with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and a taxing heat index in the 96-104 range. The biggest difference between yesterday and today-- higher shower and storm chances, which would give us a brief reprieve from the heat, but not the humidity.
Don’t expect to find much relief at night. with dew points and air temperatures close together - mainly in the middle and lower 70s, you’ll likely step outside to a steamy smack in the face from the air conditioned comfort of your home or car.
Fay continues to chug northward as it continues to weaken over land. as it heads north through upstate New York and western New England Saturday and Sunday.
The longer-range forecast has many more 90s in store, and modest rain chances. – So grab a cool drink as you check out the seven-day planner for the Port City right here. And remember, you can always switch your forecast location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App! Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a happy and safe weekend!
