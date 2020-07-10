WPD: Man accused of finding lost wallet, using card to make purchase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly found a lost wallet and then used a card inside it to make a purchase.
According to a Wilmington Police Department Facebook post, the man is accused of picking up the lost wallet in the parking lot of Academy Sports and then using one of the cards to purchase items inside the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 910-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.