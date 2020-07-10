UNCW launches ‘Best for the Nest’ website to help students prepare for upcoming fall semester

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the University of North Carolina at Wilmington announced the launch of the “Best for the Nest” website to help students prepare for the upcoming fall semester.
The site, which will be updated as circumstances evolve regarding COVID-19, includes a FAQ section that is designed to address many common questions about UNCW’s strategies and safeguards to help mitigate the virus on campus. If you have any questions not covered in the FAQ, email bestforthenest@uncw.edu.
The “Best for the Nest” includes the following components of UNCW’s fall plans:
- Academic course scheduling: At present, the university plans to offer a combination of face-to-face, hybrid and online courses to empower students to continue pursuing their educational goals despite challenging situations caused by the pandemic.
- Housing, dining and campus life: Drop-Off and Move-In information, new dining options and more.
- Health and safety: Face covering requirements, daily personal health assessments, symptom self-monitoring and reporting, testing/tracing protocols, signage and more.
- Updates and resources: Relevant campus messages, links to a variety of useful resources, and the Employee Assistance Program (EAP).
“While UNCW is dedicated to implementing necessary health and safety precautions throughout the coming months, we cannot guarantee what shape or path COVID-19 will take,” the university stated in a news release. “No one, including UNCW, can guarantee a COVID-19-free environment, and we must remind you, in the spirit of complete transparency, that returning to our campus in person means there is a risk you may contract COVID-19. Because of this, all of us must participate in protecting the health of ourselves and others.”
“Your health and well-being are paramount now and always, and we will continue to closely monitor the ongoing situation in North Carolina, as well as nationally and internationally, to enhance the safety of our campus and community.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.