Today is the last chance to submit feedback on New Hanover Schools’ reopening plans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday is the last chance for students, family, staff, and the community to submit feedback on three proposed opening plans for New Hanover County Schools for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year.
The school district is considering three operational plans — Plans A, B, and C — that are based on guidance from the state.
Plan A:
- Least restrictive plan with social distancing required only where individuals may congregate, such as hallways, reception areas, cafeteria, restrooms, and locker rooms
- School facilities are open; all students may be in school at the same time
- Traditional instruction with preparation for blended learning
Plan B:
- More restrictive plan
- School facilities are open but social distancing is required
- Limit density of people in school facilities to no more than 50% maximum occupancy
- Enhanced health protocols
- Blended learning for all
Plan C:
- School facilities are closed; No students or employees in school buildings
- Remote learning for all students, based on Remote Instruction Plans (SPLN-006) submitted on July 20, 2020, to NCDPI as a framework for quality remote learning
“Fundamental to planning for the 2020-21 school opening in August is the input of NHCS employees, students, and families. Survey links are being shared with staff and the community to gather feedback on face-to-face instruction, remote instruction, bus transportation, child care needs, and more,” the school district previously stated in a news release.
The district is working in collaboration with the school nurse team to develop health screenings, precautions, and safety measures for the coming school year.
“NHCS is fortunate to have excellent school nurses who are New Hanover County Public Health employees,” said Director of Student Support Services Julie Varnum. “The school nurse is the medical authority in each of our school settings and their role involves the direct provision and supervision of school health services.”
These services include procedures to confidentially assess high-risk staff and students at year start; evaluation of safety measures like staggered arrival and dismissal for social distancing and health monitoring, limiting student transitions between classrooms, creating zones for recess, installing contactless sanitizer dispensers, and assigning one bathroom to each classroom; and developing policies for parents/visitors/volunteers in buildings.
