NC senator Danny Britt tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, making public the first known case involving a General Assembly member.
Sen. Danny Britt (R-Columbus, Robeson) told The Associated Press he received the positive test on Friday.
The Senate held a floor session with recorded votes on Wednesday. The entire legislature isn’t expected to return to work until early September.
Building administrators at the legislative complex in Raleigh have initiated health and social distancing measures since April. But Democrats have complained they weren’t strong enough and often criticized Republicans for failing to wear face coverings indoors.
