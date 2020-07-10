Man allegedly leads law enforcement on foot chase just one day after completing probation

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was arrested after leading law enforcement on a foot chase Friday had just completed probation the day before, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say that Tommy Lee Harmon fled from the Bladen County Courthouse at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday after he learned he had outstanding warrants for misdemeanor larceny.
Deputies and Elizabethtown police officers chased Harmon and took him into custody about two blocks from the courthouse.
Harmon, 36, of Elizabethtown, has been charged with possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor larceny, and resisting public officer.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.