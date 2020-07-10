Guns, marijuana found after probation absconder arrested in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement officials found assault rifles and marijuana in the home of a probation absconder Thursday after noon.
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals arrested Joseph Wayne Hunt, 26, in the Buckhead area of Bladen County on a probation violation. According to officials, Hunt had been wanted by the N.C. Probation and Parole in Cumberland County for several months after violating his probation.
“During the arrest and subsequent search of his residence, (4) weapons, including assault rifles and pistols were located along with 7.7 grams of marijuana,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states.
Hunt, who was charged with possession of a firearm by felon and possession of marijuana, was returned to Cumberland County by U.S. Marshals.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.