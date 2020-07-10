Gov. McMaster issues executive order prohibiting bars from selling alcohol past 11 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster announced new executive action Friday to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as cases surge in South Carolina.
The governor has issued a new executive order to prevent late-night gatherings at bars and restaurants. He is restricting the sale of alcohol at these businesses, saying they must stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m. every night.
It goes into effect on Saturday, July 11.
McMaster says this is in direct response to the skyrocketing number of cases among young people in the state. He says he hopes this sends a message that young adults need to take the virus seriously.
He is worried about young people spreading COVID-19 to other segments of the population.
McMaster mentioned the desire to reopen schools to in-person learning when announcing his new order. He also said he wants to allow nursing home visitation, but he cannot until young people act “like mature adults.”
The order does not affect the sale of alcohol at convenience stores, grocery stores or other retail stores.
“Despite our best efforts, businesses, livelihoods and educations have suffered,” McMaster said.
Debate over how to reopen schools for the fall semester is heating up across the state.
President Donald Trump wants schools to reopen to in-person learning and has threatened to withhold funding for public schools if they do not do so.
McMaster spoke strongly about reopening schools Friday, citing the American Academy of Pediatricians, who say say students need to get back to in-person learning to combat other issues such as mental health, abuse, neglect and hunger in children.
Several teacher advocacy groups in South Carolina have called for virtual-only instruction, citing the safety of teachers and other adult staff members in schools.
In order to reopen schools safely, Dr. Debbie Greenhouse, a pediatrician, spoke before the State Senate earlier this week and suggested the governor close bars, close indoor dining and issue a statewide mask mandate to help slow the spread of the virus.
McMaster has repeatedly said he will not issue a statewide mask mandate because it’s not “enforceable.” But he did say local governments should take their own action.
Numerous cities and counties across the state have issued their own mask ordinances. Click or tap here to see the full list.
