Gaming machines seized from Columbus Co. gas station

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two Lumberton men are accused of operating illegal gaming machines at a gas station in Brunswick.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was initiated at the Tiger Mart in the 1400 block of Vinson Blvd. after community complaints.
“During the investigation, an undercover operative(s) entered the facility on multiple occasions, and played the available games,” the sheriff’s office said. “Afterwards, he/she was given cash payouts for their winnings.”
The sheriff’s office’s Vice-Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the business on July 1 and seized four gaming machines.
Magd Adel Mulhi Shammakh, 19, and Adel Mulhi Shammakh, 53, were arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of operating video gaming machines.
