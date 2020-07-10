Fourth resident at Brunswick congregate living facility passes away due to COVID-19

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County public health officials on Friday announced that a fourth resident at a congregate living facility in the county has died from COVID-19. To date, this marks the eighth county resident to die from the novel coronavirus.
The individual was a resident at the Universal Health Care of Brunswick and who received a positive test result for COVID-19. The patient was considered a person at high risk for severe illness as they were over the age of 65 and had underlying medical conditions.
To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.
“It is difficult to hear that we have lost another county resident to this virus, and we extend our condolences to those affected by this loss,” Chairman Frank Williams said.
An update from the county earlier this week stated that there were currently 22 residents and 14 employees at Universal Health Care of Brunswick who have received positive test results for COVID-19. These totals reflect all previously reported cases including the four deaths since June 13.
County officials stated they would update these totals if additional positive cases at the facility are identified in the future.
As of Friday, July 10, there are 751 positive cases of COVID-19 among Brunswick County residents (354 considered recovered, 377 isolating at 304 households, 12 hospitalized, 8 deaths) and 14 cases among non-residents (1 isolating in county, 8 considered recovered, 3 transferred monitoring to home county, 2 deaths).
People can take simple actions each day to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly through asymptomatic spread. Everyone is urged to follow the three Ws when visiting any public area to best protect one another. These efforts work best when they are all practiced together by as many people as possible:
• Wear a cloth face covering when in public (Make sure both your nose and mouth are fully covered and you are able to breathe normally while wearing it.)
• Wait six feet apart to avoid close contact and maintain appropriate social distancing between yourself and others
• Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer while also following other best hygiene practices
