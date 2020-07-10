First Alert Forecast: Carolina heat builds as Fay targets Mid Atlantic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast as Tropical Storm Fay continues to chug northward and away from the Carolinas. The storm will likely swirl into the Jersey Shore or New York Metropolitan Area Friday night. And from there, much of upstate New York and western New England ought to receive beneficial rainfall as Fay continues its trek north.
Here in the Cape Fear Region, we might easily recall many recent rainy days as the disturbance that would ultimately become Tropical Storm Fay was organizing nearby. But today featured an onslaught of heat and humidity, as will the weekend.
Expect nighttime lows only in the middle 70s and daytime sultry sunshine, afternoon highs in the lower 90s and a taxing heat index in the 96-104 range.
The longer-range forecast has many more 90s in store – So grab a cool drink as you check out the seven-day planner for the Port City right here. And remember, you can always switch your forecast location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App! Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a happy and safe weekend!
