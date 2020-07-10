Find North Carolina’s best waterfalls and swimming holes in this month’s ‘Our State’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The state’s best waterfalls and swimming holes are featured in July’s edition of Our State magazine.
“Waterfalls are very serene and they have this effect on people,” said Our State’s Jeremy Markovich about the decision to feature waterfalls and swimming holes this month. “It is probably a good time with everything that’s going on to get outside to get back into nature and maybe taking a road trip to the mountains and knocking some of these places off of your list, it is a good thing to do right now.”
Looking Glass Falls in Brevard, NC is on the cover of the magazine.
The magazine also lists the 16 waterfalls that visitors should not miss.
The magazine also celebrates blueberries and features Burgaw’s Shaken Creek Farms, which grows various kinds of blueberries on its 80 acres, alongside its 1,100 beehives to pollinate the plants.
To learn more about the magazine, visit OurState.com.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.