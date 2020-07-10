Brunswick County identifies COVID-19 outbreaks at two additional congregate living facilities

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services has identified COVID-19 outbreaks at two additional congregate living facilities in the county.
According to a news release, four residents at Arbor Landing at Ocean Isle recently received positive test results and are isolating in private rooms. One employee also received a positive test result and is isolating at home.
All residents and employees have been tested at this time and will be re-tested at a date still to be determined.
County health officials say two facility residents at Brunswick Health and Rehab Center recently received positive test results and are currently hospitalized. All facility residents and employees have been tested at this time with results still pending.
Officials say they are in regular contact with management at both facilities to provide guidance and examine their infection control processes. The facilities have already contacted all employees and family members of residents about this situation.
County officials say four residents of Universal Health Care of Brunswick in Bolivia have died from the novel coronavirus. A total of 22 residents and 14 employees at the facility have tested positive.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.