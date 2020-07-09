WPD: Suspect in Rankin St. shooting taken into custody

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing attempted murder and drug charges after he was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department Wednesday night.
Courtney Antwain McNeil was taken into custody by the WPD’s Mobile Field Force team during a traffic stop in the 200 block of S. Sixth Street shortly before 9 a.m.
He’s been charged with attempted murder in a shooting which took place Monday on Rankin Street. The victim of that shooting is currently in stable condition, according to police.
“During the stop, police discovered a pound of marijuana and a firearm, and the vehicle’s other two occupants (McNeil’s brothers) were arrested on related charges,” the WPD said in a news release.
In October 2019, Courtney McNeil was arrested for the shooting of a 14-year-old in the Houston Moore community. Police say those charges were dropped due to a lack of cooperation from the victim.
Here are the charges stemming from Wednesday’s arrests:
Courtney Antwain McNeil, 20
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Distribute Marijuana
- Felony Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
- First Degree Attempted Murder
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill.
- He is being held under a $550,000 secured bond.
Takari McNeil, 20
- two counts of Assault on a Female
- Communicating Threats
- Threatening Phone Call
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Distribute Marijuana
- Misdemeanor Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun.
Note: The assault and threat charges were related to a prior incident. He was wanted on outstanding warrants.
Parish McNeil, 30
Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Distribute Marijuana.
