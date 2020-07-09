WPD: Suspect in Rankin St. shooting taken into custody

A man is facing attempted murder and drug charges after he was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department Wednesday night. (Source: Gray News)
By WECT Staff | July 9, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 9:50 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing attempted murder and drug charges after he was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department Wednesday night.

Courtney McNeil
Courtney McNeil (Source: WPD)

Courtney Antwain McNeil was taken into custody by the WPD’s Mobile Field Force team during a traffic stop in the 200 block of S. Sixth Street shortly before 9 a.m.

He’s been charged with attempted murder in a shooting which took place Monday on Rankin Street. The victim of that shooting is currently in stable condition, according to police.

“During the stop, police discovered a pound of marijuana and a firearm, and the vehicle’s other two occupants (McNeil’s brothers) were arrested on related charges,” the WPD said in a news release.

In October 2019, Courtney McNeil was arrested for the shooting of a 14-year-old in the Houston Moore community. Police say those charges were dropped due to a lack of cooperation from the victim.

Here are the charges stemming from Wednesday’s arrests:

Courtney Antwain McNeil, 20

  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Distribute Marijuana
  • Felony Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
  • First Degree Attempted Murder
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill.
  • He is being held under a $550,000 secured bond.
Takari McNeil
Takari McNeil (Source: WPD)

Takari McNeil, 20

  • two counts of Assault on a Female
  • Communicating Threats
  • Threatening Phone Call
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Distribute Marijuana
  • Misdemeanor Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun.

Note: The assault and threat charges were related to a prior incident. He was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Parish McNeil
Parish McNeil (Source: WPD)

Parish McNeil, 30

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Distribute Marijuana.

