UNCW supports international students by qualifying for “hybrid” designation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Earlier this week, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced modifications to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) temporary exemptions for nonimmigrant students taking online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When schools shut down because of the pandemic, education transitioned to an online format and temporary exemptions instituted by SEVP allowed international students to continue their studies through the spring and summer semesters and remain in the United States.
The recent modifications will not allow nonimmigrant students on F-1 and M-1 visas to remain in the United States if taking a full online course load in the fall. Also, visas will not be issued for new students to enter the US for full-time online study.
This decision has the potential to derail academic progress for international students and affect international relations with partner universities.
Nonimmigrant F-1 students attending in-person classes with a maximum of one online class will not be affected by these modifications.
At schools that adopt a hybrid model by offering a mixture of online and in-person classes and are certified by the SEVP, international students can take more than one class online and avoid deportation.
The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) qualifies as a “hybrid school” for the Fall 2020 semester.
UNCW values the global perspective brought by international students and is collaborating with the UNC system, its Congressional delegation and other higher education organizations to advocate for a more supportive policy.
F-1 visa students have been notified of this policy change by UNCW’s Office of International Programs to insure they remain compliant with the regulations.
If schools subsequently revert to all classes being online, international students will have to leave the country or take alternative steps to maintain their nonimmigrant status.