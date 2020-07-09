One person killed in shooting off Carolina Beach Road; all lanes closed while police investigate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At least one person was killed in a shooting along Carolina Beach Road Thursday afternoon, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
The incident was first reported around 1:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Carolina Beach Road near the Meridian Apartments.
No other details are known.
All lanes of Carolina Beach Road are closed while police are investigating. Drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and will update this report when we learn additional information.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.