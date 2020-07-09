Riegelwood man charged in June shooting in Bladen County

EAST ARCADIA, N.C. (WECT) - A Riegelwood man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a night club in Bladen County last month.
On Tuesday, June 16, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man shot five times in the ankle, leg, arm, and chest in the East Arcadia area at Sambo’s on Carter Road around 5:30 p.m.
The 31-year-old victim was driven to the Acme Delco Rescue Squad building and transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Deputies arrested Shamar Davone Keaton, 30, on Wednesday in connection with the shooting. Officers also seized three stolen guns, seven grams of cocaine, 60 grams of marijuana, and $5,000 in currency.
Keaton was given an $80,000 bond on the following charges:
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance
- Manufacture a schedule I controlled substance,
- Manufacture marijuana
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Manufacture/sell/deliver or possess a controlled substance within 1000 of a school
- Possession of marijuana.
