Pick up a free hurricane preparedness kit this Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Disaster Coalition (NHDC) is giving away 500 buckets, filled with essential hurricane supplies, from two locations this Saturday.
Distribution of buckets will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Harbor United Methodist Church, 4853 Masonboro Loop Road in Myrtle Grove, and at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 514 College Road near UNCW.
People collecting buckets are asked to stay in their cars and volunteers will load one bucket into each car until all 250 buckets being distributed from each location are gone.
Contents of the buckets include cleaning supplies, insect repellent, flashlights, first aid and hygiene kits, and important health, safety and local resource information.
“The New Hanover Disaster Coalition’s purpose is to connect residents with resources that aid in disaster readiness, response and recovery,” said Audrey Hart, director of the coalition.
The NHDC is a collaboration of community leaders, faith groups, nonprofits and members of the public formed after Hurricane Florence to help leverage resources to meet the needs of the community.
