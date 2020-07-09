MISSING: Columbus County man last seen by family in December

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was last seen eight months ago.
According to officials, Donald Ray Graham, 45, of Whiteville, was reported missing after he was last seen by his family at Joe’s BBQ in Whiteville on Dec. 2019.
He’s five-foot-seven and weighs around 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 640-6629.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.