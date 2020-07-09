Man convicted of trying to lure students from Wilmington school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he tried to use cash to lure female students from GLOW Academy last year.
Jarvis Cliche Johnson, 38, entered a plea of no contest to charges of attempted abduction of children and attempted trafficking of cocaine.
He was sentenced to 15-27 months in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender for the next 30 years following his release. Additionally, Johnson is barred from going near GLOW Academy or any location where minors receive educational or recreational instruction.
On Oct. 29, 2019, prosecutors said students from GLOW Academy were playing outside the school when Johnson approached the children in a Chrylser 300.
He offered the girls $500 to get into his car. They immediately ran inside and alerted school administrators, who called police.
Surveillance video from the area captured Johnson’s license plate and one of the students was able to identify Johnson from a photo lineup.
While out on bond, Johnson was arrested on cocaine charges following a drug bust in March. Prosecutors say a confidential informant purchased drugs from a home where Johnson was present, and after his arrest, he admitted to selling the drugs. Approximately 91.5 grams of cocaine were seized in the bust.
