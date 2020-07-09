Inflatable pool drifts offshore; juveniles get into difficulty

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Several juveniles were rescued when an inflatable pool drifted 300 feet away from the beach at the 1400 block of East Beach Drive on Oak Island Wednesday.
Once the youngsters realized the inflatable pool was some distance from the shore, one jumped into the water and tried to swim back.
Unable to make it to the shore, the youth who tried to swim back returned to the inflatable and it flipped over ejecting all the youngsters into the water.
Witnesses on the beach called first responders; Oak Island Water Rescue deployed a surf-launch boat and drone to rescue the kids.
Some kayakers reached the scene first and the youngsters were able to hold onto the kayaks while awaiting rescue.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, Oak Island Police and Fire Department were also on the scene.
Rescue workers were thankful that everyone was safe but advise all beach goers not to launch inflatables into the ocean because they are not designed for this purpose.
