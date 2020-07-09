First Alert Forecast: tropical system pulling away, hot days ahead

What will happen across southeastern North Carolina Thursday is spells of steamy sun and scattered showers and storms. Given the cyclonic circulation of the Outer Banks system, any showers and storms that form will tend to drift from north to south, so if you wish to dodge any raindrops you will want to keep an eye to the northern sky – or the interactive radar on your WECT Weather App. In between any cooling showers and amid light northwest breezes, temperatures are likely to swell to toasty highs mainly in the middle and upper 80s.