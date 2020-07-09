First Alert Forecast: tropical system pulling away, hot days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast which, at least initially, hinges on the gradual northward progress of a tropical or subtropical low pressure system near the Outer Banks. Depending on its structure and wind speeds, the National Hurricane Center may classify this system as “Fay” today or tomorrow. But whether or not that happens remains irrelevant for the Cape Fear Region, meaning we will not tangle with issues like sustained tropical storm-force winds or tidal surge in any case.
What will happen across southeastern North Carolina Thursday is spells of steamy sun and scattered showers and storms. Given the cyclonic circulation of the Outer Banks system, any showers and storms that form will tend to drift from north to south, so if you wish to dodge any raindrops you will want to keep an eye to the northern sky – or the interactive radar on your WECT Weather App. In between any cooling showers and amid light northwest breezes, temperatures are likely to swell to toasty highs mainly in the middle and upper 80s.
Your extended forecast begins Friday with even more extensive hot sunshine and only isolated cooling storms. Temperatures in the 90s are probable Friday and so are one or two more 90+ runs over the weekend – metrics you can view in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: any time you want and for any location you choose, you can extend your forecast to ten days with your WECT Weather App!
