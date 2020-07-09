Cases continued for eight arrested during downtown Wilmington protests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Court cases for eight people who were arrested during protests in Downtown Wilmington have been continued.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, all eight of the protesters are next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.
- Justice Lquan Bailey - charged with failure to disperse on command, and inciting a riot
- Edward James Timothy Joynt - charged with failure to disperse on command, and inciting a riot
- Rodney Lamont Smith - charged with failure to disperse on command
- Katherine Hannah Koile - charged with failure to disperse on command
- Charles Anthony McIntyre - charged with failure to disperse on command, and curfew violation
- Grace Elizabeth Morton - charged with failure to disperse on command, and curfew violation
- Jaquan Marice Rhone - charged with failure to disperse on command, and curfew violation
- Takeem Leinard Collins - charged with failure to disperse on command, and curfew violation
