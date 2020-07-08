Your skin and masks: Wilmington dermatologist offers skin care advice

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re now wearing a face covering most of the day. During the hot and humid months, it can be irritating for your skin and even cause breakouts.
WECT spoke to a local dermatologist to share some advice for those struggling with their skin while wearing a mask.
Dr. Megan Kaufman with Wilmington Health says when it comes to the material of a mask, cotton is best. It’s important the mask is snug, yet comfortable for it to be effective yet harmless on your skin. If the mask is too tight or slides around on your skin, it can be irritating. That will cause you to touch your face and mask more which can transfer germs to your mask and your face.
“Make sure fits securely to eliminate friction,” said Dr. Kaufman. “Wash daily with fragrance free detergent.”
Many organizations recommend washing your face covering everyday to remove oils and skin cells that collect inside the mask.
For those experiencing breakouts on their skin because of the mask, Dr. Kaufman says it’s usually due to the mask occluding the oil glands.
“Not washing the mask daily, wearing make-up/heavy creams underneath the mask, sweating under the mask, not taking mask breaks, not washing face regularly, not following regular acne or rosacea treatment can lead to acne,” said Dr. Kaufman.
Experts suggest taking off your mask for 15 minutes every four hours. To be safe, be sure to do this outdoors, inside your car, or at home.
Dr. Kaufman recommends washing your face every morning and night with a gentle cleanser. She says choosing non-comedogenic moisturizers and using that morning and night to both sooth skin from friction and help create a barrier. Dr. Kaufman says if you’re still experiencing issues, like persistent acne or irritation, you should consult a dermatologist.
