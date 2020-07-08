WPD looking for suspect in hit and run at Independence Mall

Nathan William Benedict (Source: WPD)
By WECT Staff | July 8, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 1:58 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a hit and run.

According to police, 18-year-old Nathan William Benedict is accused of crashing into a car, a chain link fence and a tree at Independence Mall just before 10:30 a.m. June 23.

Benedict allegedly fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported as a result of the wreck. Police estimate damages to be in excess of $7,000.

Benedict is wanted for hit and run, property damage, reckless driving and having no operators license.

Anyone with information on Benedict’s whereabouts is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609 or 910-765-7822.

