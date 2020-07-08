Up to 170,000 gallons of wastewater discharges in Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Up to 170,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged from a sewer main in Ocean Isle Beach early Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from Brunswick County, the discharge was due to a failed bell joint on a 14-inch sewer force main near 600 Ocean Isle Beach Road.
The discharge began around 1:30 a.m. and was isolated around 7:15 a.m., with repairs completed at 10:40 a.m.
Approximately 150,000 to 170,000 gallons of wastewater discharged into the Shallotte River at its crossing along Ocean Isle Beach Road.
