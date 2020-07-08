The NCHSAA waiting to make decision on when high school sports can resume

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Commissioner Que Tucker held a virtual meeting with the media on Wednesday.
Tucker opened the zoom conference by saying there would be no major announcement and understands that everyone wants to know a decision about what will happen with fall sports.
“We simply cannot give you an answer at this time,” said Tucker.
She added that unless students can return to in-person learning safely, it’s unlikely sports can resume.
“We promise that we will do the best we can to offer students an opportunity to get on the field to play the games that they enjoy and that they love,” Tucker said.
The NCHSAA has many plans on how to start sports back up, but until they know how schools will reopen they will continue to work behind the scenes to determine the best path forward.
As of June 15, high school sports teams can take part in limit summer workouts if allowed by the county. Currently, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender Counties are allowing those. Brunswick County has set a day for July 20 and Bladen County still hasn’t set a date.
Fall sports are scheduled to start full practice on August 1 but Tucker says that the NCHSAS will have a better idea if that can happen after Governor Roy Cooper makes an announcement.
One option that has been making the rounds on social media is flipping fall and spring sports. Tucker says that football coaches are not lobbying for a spring season.
“It’s one thing for football coaches to say it,” says Tucker. But what about baseball coaches and softball coaches?”
Tucker said that the NCHSAA is doing everything they can to allow for sports to happen and that might even be a modified season. Meaning that teams play fewer games and might not complete in the plays.
She also would hope for at least half capacity at games, but that membership will have to give NCHSAA guidance on whether they can afford to play in attendance is limited.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.