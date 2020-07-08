N.C. continues to see record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19 cases across the state. (Source: WBTV)
By WECT Staff | July 8, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 12:25 PM

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - For the third day in a row, North Carolina public health officials report a record number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

According to numbers released by NCDHHS on Wednesday, there are currently 994 hospitalizations — the most ever reported during the pandemic. This the ninth day in the row that hospitalizations in the state were at 900 or more.

North Carolina added 1,435 laboratory-confirmed cases which bring the statewide total to 77,310.

Another 21 deaths were also reported for a total of 1,441.

The NCDHHS says 1,096,682 tests have been completed with a 10% positive rate, which is in-line with the state’s rolling 7-day average.

At least 55,318 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus (this number is updated by the NCDHHS every Monday by 4 p.m.).

Here is the confirmed case breakdown for southeastern North Carolina:

At least 59 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the Cape Fear region:

  • Columbus County - 39
  • New Hanover County - 7
  • Brunswick County - 7
  • Bladen County - 4
  • Pender County - 2

Note: Data is updated daily Monday through Friday.

