N.C. continues to see record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - For the third day in a row, North Carolina public health officials report a record number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
According to numbers released by NCDHHS on Wednesday, there are currently 994 hospitalizations — the most ever reported during the pandemic. This the ninth day in the row that hospitalizations in the state were at 900 or more.
North Carolina added 1,435 laboratory-confirmed cases which bring the statewide total to 77,310.
Another 21 deaths were also reported for a total of 1,441.
The NCDHHS says 1,096,682 tests have been completed with a 10% positive rate, which is in-line with the state’s rolling 7-day average.
At least 55,318 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus (this number is updated by the NCDHHS every Monday by 4 p.m.).
Here is the confirmed case breakdown for southeastern North Carolina:
- New Hanover County - 1,325 (as of 7/7)
- Brunswick County - 713 (7/7)
- Columbus County - 562 (7/6) (The county is only releasing numbers on Mondays and Thursdays)
- Pender County - 299 (7/7)
- Bladen County - 406 (7/8)
At least 59 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the Cape Fear region:
- Columbus County - 39
- New Hanover County - 7
- Brunswick County - 7
- Bladen County - 4
- Pender County - 2
Note: Data is updated daily Monday through Friday.
