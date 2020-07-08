Key figure in election fraud investigation files for re-election in local race

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - McCrae Dowless gained national notoriety in 2019 during the investigation of irregularities over absentee ballots surrounding the North Carolina 9th Congressional District race.
In that race, Mark Harris held a 905-vote lead over opponent Dan McCready after the general election in 2018, but the North Carolina State Board of Elections determined an effort to harvest absentee ballots in Bladen County tainted the outcome. During the investigation, Dowless emerged as a central figure to that effort and was eventually indicted on state and federal charges. He has not gone to trial yet, last appearing in court this past May on the federal charges of social security fraud.
During this time, Dowless has maintained his elected position on the Bladen County Soil and Water Conservation District. It’s a position he has held since first winning election in 2012. Monday, Dowless filed to run for re-election for this position on the last day candidates were eligible to file.
Dawson Singletary and Eddie Hester have also filed to run for the position of supervisor on the Soil and Water Conservation district. The race will appear on the general election ballot this November.
