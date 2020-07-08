Key figure in election fraud investigation files for re-election in local race

In that race, Mark Harris held a 905-vote lead over opponent Dan McCready after the general election in 2018, but the North Carolina State Board of Elections determined an effort to harvest absentee ballots in Bladen County tainted the outcome. During the investigation, Dowless emerged as a central figure to that effort and was eventually indicted on state and federal charges. He has not gone to trial yet, last appearing in court this past May on the federal charges of social security fraud.