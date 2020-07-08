Justice Department warns of fake mask ‘exemption’ cards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Justice is warning the public of fraudulent cards and other documents bearing the agency’s logo that claims individuals are exempt from mask-wearing requirements.
“Some versions of these cards threaten businesses or organizations with fines if they take steps to require patrons to wear masks. In an effort to make the cards or documents appear legitimate, fraudsters may include the U.S. Department of Justice’s seal or include other threatening language,” the agency stated in a news release.
The DOJ stated that some individuals are attempting to sell the fraudulent cards to the public and added that misusing the department’s seal is a federal crime.
“During this pandemic, false information—and fake cards like these—do a grave disservice to us all as we try to understand and follow the public-health measures our governments have ordered,” said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon. “The public should be aware that these cards are fake and rest assured that we will investigate those who are knowingly creating or peddling these fraudulent cards to the unsuspecting public.”
