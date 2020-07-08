High school sports calendar up for discussion Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An announcement that could include postponing the start of the Fall sports practice calendar for high schools could happen Wednesday morning.
As of now, the official start date for high school practice in North Carolina for Fall athletes is August 1st. Teams can start playing August 17th.
Teams were just given the green light this week to get on the field for the traditional “unofficial” workout period. New Hanover and Pender counties are among the school districts taking part in the early practice, while Brunswick and Bladen counties are waiting for more state guidance.
Que Tucker, the commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, will be on a video conference call Wednesday morning. The Charlotte Observer reported this week that Tucker said the NCHSAA has several plans in the works that include pushing back practice dates until mid-August or early September. The organization has been waiting to hear from Governor Roy Cooper on plans for the upcoming school year. That decision was postponed last week as North Carolina remains in Phase Two of its reopening plan.
Texas and Virginia have talked about potentially moving the football season to the spring. Tucker said that was also in the organizations thinking.
We will update this story as more information becomes available today.
