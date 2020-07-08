First Alert Forecast: tropical disturbance keeps unsettled pattern in place

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey on a Wednesday afternoon! Our friends at the National Hurricane Center continue to saddle a low pressure system here in the eastern Carolinas with 70% tropical storm development odds over the next few of days. However, if a storm named “Fay” were to indeed form, it would likely be near the Outer Banks versus the Cape Fear Region. So, regardless of development, significant wind and surge remain unlikely here.
What remains likely, though, is rain! For the rest of today and Wednesday night, expect more widespread clouds, scattered showers, and locally heavy storms. Spotty lowland flooding, occasional outbursts of lightning, and isolated funnel clouds are the main hazards in what otherwise will be a garden-variety rain situation. Also, expect temperatures to park in the relatively cool 70s to, at most, 80s, amid humid southeasterly breezes.
As the tropical-ish low pressure system climbs toward Virginia and Maryland Thursday and Friday, drenching summer storms will trend more widely-spaced in the Cape Fear Region, and the more generous sunshine will open the option for some 90-degree plus heat to return by the weekend. Dive into these longer-range forecast elements with your Wilmington seven-day planner here, or with the full ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.