First Alert Forecast: tropical disturbance continues its rainy fuss

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey on a Wednesday! Our friends at the National Hurricane Center continue to saddle a low pressure system here in the eastern Carolinas with 40-50% tropical storm development odds over the next few of days. However, if a storm named "Fay" were to indeed form, it would likely be near the Outer Banks versus the Cape Fear Region. So, regardless of development, significant wind and surge remain unlikely here.