Dozens of donors answer the call to give blood in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of donors answered the call Wednesday to give blood, as our nation faces a shortage of donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The blood drive was a partnership between WECT News, the Red Cross and held at Custom Home Furniture Galleries in Wilmington.
It comes as U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams continues to urge healthy Americans to give blood.
Numerous blood donations were canceled at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., leading to concerns about the nation’s blood supply.
In Wilmington, the Wednesday blood drive was fully booked with those who made appointments.
Some donors gave for the first time.
Several donors were current and former healthcare workers.
Kathleen Stoiko, who used to work as a nurse, said she wanted to donate because she understands how blood donations save lives.
“Sometimes a patient needs three bags or four bags of blood and you can go through supply like that,” she said as she snapped her fingers.
Katy Joyner said she scored some karma points by giving.
“It’s the time where we all need to do what we can for the people who can’t.” she said. “So, if it’s something small I can do to help I’m gonna do it.”
In all, nearly 80 donors participated in the drive. Their donations have the potential to save hundreds of lives.
