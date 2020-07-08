Deputies serving unrelated warrant reportedly find man in possession of 88 grams of cocaine

By WECT Staff | July 8, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 4:30 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man allegedly was found with drugs and a firearm when he was being served an unrelated warrant Wednesday.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were serving a warrant for Gregory Paul Little at his residence on Tupelo Drive when they reportedly found drugs and a gun in his possession.

The vice-narcotics unit was called in to search the residence and found approximately 88 grams of cocaine and less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana, Brewer said.

Little, 26, was charged with:

  • possession with the intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance
  • two counts of trafficking cocaine
  • manufacturing cocaine
  • maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
  • possession of a firearm by a felon
  • simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

He is being held under a $750,000 secured bond.

