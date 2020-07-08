3 charged in Bladen County tractor theft

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A trio of men is accused of stealing a tractor in Bladen County.
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the Massey Ferguson tractor was reported stolen back in May from the Dublin area.
An investigation by the sheriff’s office, with the help of community members, led to a home on Center Road in Bladenboro where the tractor was recovered on July 6.
Brandon Lee Brisson, 25, Jeffery Lawrence Tittle, 33, and Joseph Robert Reinhart, 29, were each charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and felony conspiracy.
Brisson was given a $5,000 bond, while Tittle received a $7,500 bond and Reinhart a $10,000 bond.
“I am very proud of the hard work of our investigators and I am glad that we were able to recover this property for the owner”, said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “It is so important that the public work with our investigators in supplying critical information in recovering stolen property”.
