The Bayshore area near Pages Creek experiences another sewer main break

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) was reported in the 300-block of the Bayshore area at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday.
Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) crews were onsite before 4 p.m. and shut off the station.
Work began to recover as much wastewater as possible and CFPUA crews are in the process of repairing the break.
The cause of the break is unknown, and the quantity of wastewater released as a result of the SSO has yet to be determined; some of the wastewater reached Pages Creek nearby.
This is not the first time damage to sewer pipes has caused wastewater to overflow into Pages Creek.
WECT has reported sewer overflows that have spilled into Pages Creek on at least three previous occasions in recent years: 2014, 2015, 2018. An estimated cumulative total of 8,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into the creek on these three occasions.
Work was still ongoing at 11 p.m. Wednesday night and CFPUA is conducting water quality sampling at the site.
