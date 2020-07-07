Third coronavirus-related death reported at Brunswick County congregate living facility

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County public health officials announced that a third resident at a congregate living facility in the county has died from COVID-19. To date, this marks the seventh county resident to die from the novel coronavirus.
The individual was a resident at the Universal Health Care of Brunswick and who received a positive test result for COVID-19. The patient was considered a person at high risk for severe illness as they were over the age of 65 and had underlying medical conditions.
To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.
Health Services reported on the passing of the first two facility residents on June 27 and July 1, respectively.
“I am saddened to hear of the passing of another county resident. The other commissioners and I express our deepest sympathies to those who have lost a loved one to this virus,” Chairman Frank Williams said.
There are currently 22 residents and 14 employees at Universal Health Care of Brunswick who have received positive test results for COVID-19. These totals reflect all previously reported cases including the three deaths since June 13.
Health Services conducts daily check-ins and regular conference calls with the Universal Health Care team on their response to the outbreak and provide support with any staffing and supply needs.
Positive facility residents are isolating in rooms in a dedicated section of the building and have staff members who only serve these individuals. Per NCDHHS guidance, all employees are wearing proper personal protective equipment (PPE) including face coverings while at work and all residents are wearing face coverings when leaving their rooms.
