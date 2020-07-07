Public safety officer taken to hospital after fire call on Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A public safety officer for the Village of Bald Head Island required medical attention after assisting with a fire call on the island Monday afternoon.
The reported structure fire happened at a 3-story home at Keepers Landing Monday around noon. According to town officials, the fire was contained and does not appear to be a total loss. The response did require mutual aid assistance from Southport, Sunny Point Military Ocean Terminal, Boiling Spring Lakes, Oak Island and the Coast Guard.
Town officials say after working the fire, public safety officer for the village needed to be treated. They were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
