NHRMC Trustees approve of a potential deal with Novant Health

“Novant lines up with us in so many different ways,” Eckel said. “If you look at our mission and values, they almost mirror each other. We spent dozens of hours with each entity and Duke and Atrium were also great, so it was nothing against them whatsoever, but Novant, the culture aligns perfectly with New Hanover. And it’s one of those things that’s hard to describe, but it just felt really felt like home. Honestly.”