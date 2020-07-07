New Hanover County Schools issues survey to gather feedback on proposed instructional plans

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WECT) - While awaiting guidance from Governor Roy Cooper about school instruction for the fall, New Hanover County Schools (NHCS) is seeking feedback on Plans A, B and C.
NHCS continues to develop reopening procedures for each of the plans in accordance with the North Carolina Guidebook for Reopening Public Schools and the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.
Surveys have been created to get input from staff, students and families on face-to-face instruction, remote instruction, bus transportation, childcare needs and more.
Links to the NHCS Staff Survey and the NHCS Family and Student Survey can be found on the NHCS website and the deadline to complete the survey is Friday, July 10.
Questions about school opening can be submitted through a Community Input Form, which is also posted on the website.
Education and safety are both priorities; NHCS intends to provide a rigorous and meaningful learning environment that is safe for all staff and students.
The district is working in collaboration with the school nurse team to develop health screenings, precautions, and safety measures for the coming school year.
“NHCS is fortunate to have excellent school nurses who are New Hanover County Public Health employees,” says Director of Student Support Services Julie Varnum. “The school nurse is the medical authority in each of our school settings and their role involves the direct provision and supervision of school health services.”
Health and safety measures include risk assessment, health monitoring, staggered arrival and dismissal, limiting movement of students and specific zones for recess.
Click here for updates on school opening and COVID-19 resources.
