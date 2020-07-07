New Hanover County Schools discusses changing the name of Walter Parsley Elementary School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At a meeting Tuesday evening, the New Hanover County Schools Board of Education members discussed the renaming of Walter Parsley Elementary School.
Board members said that renaming the school was a possibility; however, they wanted to talk to the Parsley family before considering any changes.
Questions remain as to whether the school was named for Walter Parsley or a “subsequent grandson” of the same name.
Apparently, the grandson, Walter Parsley, wanted the school named after his grandfather who was involved in the 1898 riots.
Which generation of Parsley the school is named after could determine whether the school needs to be renamed.
Further research into the history needs to be carried out before pursuing this further, so board members agreed to revisit the subject at the August meeting.
