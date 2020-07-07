New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny suspects

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people connected to a larceny at a gas station. (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | July 7, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT - Updated July 7 at 10:07 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people connected to a larceny at a gas station.

According to a Facebook post, the incident took place on June 30 at the Shell Station located at 4601 Gordon Road.

In a separate case, the sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying a person wanted in connection to a larceny at Plantation Landing.

A Facebook post states that the incident took place June 17.

Anyone with information on wither case is asked to contact Det. Whitley at 910-798-4261.

