Man with North Carolina connections wanted in association with Horry County drug trafficking operation

SOUTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Local and federal authorities are still searching for a man wanted in connection with a drug trafficking bust in Horry County, SC.
Tyshon Lamont Clifton is 6′2″ tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has ties to both Brunswick and Columbus Counties.
Authorities arrested 23 suspects connected to a drug trafficking organization that operated out of the Cedar Branch area in Horry County on June 30. Clifton is one of three suspects still on the run.
Anyone with information about this man, please contact the FBI Columbia Office at (803) 551-4200.
